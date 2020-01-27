advertisement

If you watch Magnum PI Season 2, Episode 14, below, there are two words to emphasize: winter finale.

What makes it so unusual? For starters, these are not words that CBS often uses in the context of their shows. Most of the time, they only promote each episode in a similar way to the final. It’s a reminder that after episode 14 aired, we’ll see the show for a while during the break – at least a few weeks. Since MacGyver will appear on CBS for a week from Friday, there is no space planned for a short time.

Rest assured, the moment we know we will have more news about the return date – but for now, let’s focus on the story. There are a lot of things to look forward to! At the center of “A Game of Cat and Mouse” will be an action-packed caper in which Magnum, Higgins and the rest of his crew could be targeted for a possible hit. Help is on the way, but they need to figure out how best to survive in the meantime. It won’t be easy, and it may take a lot of ingenuity and quick thinking to make sure nothing happens.

In this episode, Jin will return, who will primarily inform Magnum / Higgins about the hit. From here, the entire crew will start operating.

Given that this is the winter finale, we expect there will be some kind of cliffhanger in the end. However, we don’t hope that for any other reason we don’t want to spend the next bit of money without worrying too much about what the future will look like.

Similar news – Make sure you get some other information about Magnum PI now, including another look at the future

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI Season 2, Episode 14?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay the moment you want to learn more about the show and more.

