advertisement

The $ 25 million production is expected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The first glimpse of Wes Anderson’s upcoming feature film “The French Dispatch” came courtesy of The New Yorker, who has released a handful of photos from the project with captions to showcase the star-studded cast. “The French Dispatch” is Anderson’s return to live action in “Isle of Dogs”. Anderson’s latest live-action action, The Grand Budapest Hotel, is considered one of his best films and has received nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. For “The French Dispatch” Anderson has reunited with greats such as Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux and Owen Wilson and has welcomed Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss and Benicio del Toro for the first time in his world.

Searchlight’s official synopsis for “The French Dispatch” reads: “The film is a love letter to journalists set in an American newspaper outpost in a fictional 20th century French city, bringing to life a collection of stories brought to life in” The French Dispatch “. Searchlight was also behind the publications of” The Grand Budapest Hotel “(US $ 172 million worldwide) and” Isle of Dogs “(US $ 64 million worldwide).” The French Dispatch “works regularly Anderson collaborators such as cameraman Robert Yeoman, composer Alexandre Desplat and editor Andrew Weisblum.

advertisement

connected

connected

The New Yorker’s first look reveals some of the characters at the heart of Anderson’s latest story: Bill Murray plays French mail order editor Arthur Howitzer Jr., and his staff include Moss, Wilson, Swinton, Fisher Stevens and Griffin Dunne. Jeffrey Wright plays Roebuck Wright, a journalist inspired by James Baldwin and A. J. Liebling, while Del Toro is an imprisoned artist named Moses Rosenthaler and Seydoux is his muse Simone. Chalamet played a student revolutionary named Zeffirelli.

Variety reported last month that The French Dispatch has a $ 25 million production budget, which is the same cost as the Grand Budapest Hotel, $ 50 million for The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou , With the film being confirmed that the Berlin International Film Festival was skipped (“Grand Budapest” and “Isle of Dogs” had their world premieres there), it is probably “French Dispatch”. Debuts at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” opened in Cannes in 2012.

Searchlight will release “The French Dispatch” in cinemas on July 24th. Check out the photos below and visit The New Yorker to see a full collection of images.

searchlight

searchlight

searchlight

searchlight

searchlight

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement