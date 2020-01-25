advertisement

As early as June, it was rumored that an upcoming release of the Air Jordan 4 pays homage to the Nike Air Max 95 with a classic “neon” color scheme that will be launched this year. Now a first look at the style has surfaced.

Thanks to zSneakerheadz on Instagram, it became known that the couple have a range of shades of gray that cover the soft suede upper and contrast with neon green accents that adorn the eye covers and tongue tab. The traditional flat shoelaces are replaced by white, round shoelaces, while the iconic Nike Air logo is printed on the heel tab. A dark gray midsole and a black rubber outsole complete the look. Take an early look at the latest couple below.

Although the official release notes from Jordan Brand have not yet been confirmed, the “Neon” Air Jordan 4 is scheduled to be released on Instagram on March 21st for $ 225 men’s size and $ 160 child size related to Nike Air Max -Day celebrations that take place this month.

