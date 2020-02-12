advertisement

Lucifer is about to advance to Netflix for a fifth and final season, and many fans would make a deal with the devil himself to take a look at the future.

However, a happy young fan already had a glimpse of hellish entertainment without selling an ounce of his soul after Tom Ellis and other actors appeared on the set.

In footage shot outside of a nameless school, Ellis can be seen dancing with a group of cheerleaders and athletes. Many fans speculate that the shoot may have been for the show’s highly anticipated musical episode.

Reddit user Bear4459 posted about TikTok and shared the fascinating footage that comes from their own school area.

In addition to Ellis, the video also shows Lauren German, the actress who plays Chloe Decker, a murder detective who eventually becomes romantically involved with Lucifer.

With clear excitement, the starry student wrote:

So they shot LUCIFER in our school for season five and waited until the end.

The producers have announced that Episode 10 will be a purely musical episode titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.

Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson were said to have wanted to record a musical episode for a long time, but had been waiting for a fitting story.

We wanted a really solid reason for the action, why they sign and dance, and not just: “Oh, everyone will sing and dance here.”

It was a little game from Tetris [planning the episode], but it’s super fun. It is going to be great. It will be such a bucket list thing for me.

As reported by the Radio Times, singer Debbie Gibson will subsequently appear and play an arrogant mother.

Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam is said to contain a variety of musical numbers, although I would bet it is decidedly bloodier than your VHS copy of Grease.

Interestingly, this will not be the only entry into the vibrant, lush world of musical theater. The fourth episode – a 1940s noir adventure – is reported to contain not just one but two songs.

So far there is no release date for the upcoming season, but it is believed that Lucifer could celebrate his diabolical return in spring or summer of this year, with 16 extended episodes.

