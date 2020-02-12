Sky TV has announced that a huge new TV series is underway, starring one of the best Irish exports in a lead role.

Sky’s Up Next, an event hosted today by the Tate Modern Museum in London, unveiled Colm Meaney’s first look and trailer in Gangs of London.

The nine-episode TV series has been long overdue for a while now, and we finally got a glimpse of what will happen when the series premieres in April.

The series, which will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, stars Colm Meaney as one of London’s most powerful criminals, Finn Wallace.

“ Gangs of London ” is Sky’s new visceral, action-packed thriller that will take audiences on an immersive journey into the hidden heart of the English capital, which will plunge into the bowels of London’s modern criminal world.

Joe Cole to star in new Sky Atlantic thriller “Gangs of London”

Sky described the TV series as follows: “‘Gangs of London’ tells the story of a city torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs who control it and the sudden emptiness that is created when the head of London is the most powerful family crime is murdered. For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) has been London’s most powerful criminal. Billions of pounds have passed through his organization every year. But now he’s dead – and no one knows who has ordered the hit. “

“Peaky Blinders” actor Joe Cole, Game of Thrones stars Michelle Farley and Lucian Msamati, as well as “Humans” star Sope Dirisu will join Meaney in the show’s programming. The series looks extremely smooth and not surprisingly – it was created by award-winning filmmaker from the film franchise ‘The Raid’, Gareth Evans.

Here is the full trailer for “Gangs of London”, which will hit our screens in April.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZRVEFtHaHc (/ integrated)

.