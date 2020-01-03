advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency has granted its first license to process large quantities of Irish construction and demolition waste. The license, which was granted to a panda waste disposal company, makes it easier to reuse it as a product in road construction.

In Ireland, construction and demolition waste is recycled close to zero. Due to the continued classification of these materials as “waste”, the only disposal available so far was the disposal in “non-hazardous” landfills. Regardless, there are persistent environmental problems related to the extent of illegal dumping of such waste, especially in remote rural areas.

In 2008, the EU set itself the goal of recycling 70 percent of construction waste by 2020. Such materials are widely used in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Slovenia, Austria and Latvia for a number of construction applications. All of them recycle more than 90 percent of this material.

Recycling aggregates such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag and recycled concrete make up almost a third of the aggregates used in new buildings in the UK.

The Association of the Construction Industry has repeatedly pointed out that the regulations for these by-products are “confusing and outdated”, which makes moving clean floor and stone or crushed concrete extremely difficult, as there are only a few licensed facilities available to operate these products receive.

Panda, part of the Beauparc Group, annually collects around 100,000 tons of this waste stream, which mainly consists of ground concrete, but also contains ceramics, tiles, bricks and stone.

The license allows this material to be processed by crushing, sieving, removing and separating to produce a reusable material called “Greenrock” which will be used to build a new road at an EPA licensed location in Ireland.

Beauparc Director for Renewable Energy and Sustainability, David Tobin, said this was an important first step in reusing this material in Ireland and would help achieve Irish and EU objectives for the transition to a circular economy.

“We are committed to achieving the goal of the circular economy, recycling resources and materials and returning them to the economy in order to use them again. This is vital if we as a society want to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, ”he added.

People understood that other materials that used to be considered waste should now be seen as a valuable resource, “and we believe that rubble shouldn’t be any different.”

Plastics recycling

The creation of new products from construction and demolition waste not only distracts materials from the landfill, but “also reduces the extraction of finite aggregate resources from quarries, thereby reducing the environmental impact,” said Tobin.

In 2017, an estimated 4.75 million tons of construction and demolition waste was collected by approved waste collectors. The share of earth and stones was 81 percent. Mixed construction and demolition waste accounted for 8 percent and concrete, bricks and tiles for 7 percent.

In a separate application for waste disposal, Panda is building a large recycling plant for plastics, which is to be commissioned this year. Most plastic recycling is done abroad where possible, although the capacity to recycle plastic bottles is limited in the Republic.

Beauparc employs 2,300 people, processes two million tons of waste, supplies more than 55,000 households and companies with renewable electricity and generates more than 80 gigawatt hours of electricity from landfill gas.

