Tiny downtown studios may be a good option for Sydney’s first home buyers, but they’ll need a little help from mom and dad’s bank.

Ray White Woollahra agent Ty Demirezen expects great interest in a 24 m² studio on the top floor of a Spanish mission block at 18/8 Phillip Street, Redfern, with a target price of $ 350,000.

“It is the cheapest hotel in Redfern,” said Demirezen.

“The area is really good at attracting professionals and people trying to get out of a rental scenario and take their first steps into home ownership.”

And since the price is less than $ 650,000, first-time buyers don’t have to pay stamp duty.

However, units of this size can be difficult to finance: most banks prefer apartments of 50 m² or at least 40 m².

“But many first-time buyers turn to their parents for help who have a lot of equity within their own four walls,” said Demireen.

“They either help with the substantial down payment they need for the loan, or they buy it directly and the children can repay it.”

The studio with exposed beams, hardwood floors, built-in closets, and enough space for a bed and a small dining table could also be attractive to an investor, as it was recently rented for $ 385,000 a week.

It was last traded for $ 185,000 in 2016 and has been renovated since then. In 2017, Mr. Demirezen sold a 17 m² unit in the block for $ 500,000 even though it had off-street parking.

“That was bought by a schoolteacher who was the first home owner to work,” he said.

Small studios in Potts Point can be another affordable option, and Trisiana Muljano, Citylinks agent, confirms that many young home buyers have received family help to help secure them.

“The parents pay the deposit or guarantee the loan,” she said.

She says that two 31-square-meter units in a newly built block at 10 and 14/190 Victoria Street in Potts Point would be ideal first homes for young people.

“This opens the door for them,” said Ms. Muljano.

“It is often their first property and then they upgrade it and it becomes an investment property.”

She sold a similar studio last month for $ 550,000. “Before, we had a lot of offers under $ 500,000, but after the fall in interest rates, confidence increased,” said Muljano.

The two units cost $ 555,000 and $ 575,000.

Studios in the block of 16 rent unfurnished for $ 430,000 to $ 455,000 and furnished for $ 475,000 to $ 500,000.

