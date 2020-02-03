advertisement

We now have an overview of the Disney + series “Loki”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Wandavision”.

‘Loki’ follows the titular antagonist played by Tom Hiddleston as he creates more mischief. The series takes place in an alternate timeline established by “ Avengers: Endgame ” after the character survived his fate by escaping with the tesseract. With that in hand, the new show will likely involve interdimensional travel.

Last weekend it was confirmed that Owen Wilson was in the cast for the new series. However, we will wait a bit because it should be released in spring 2021.

On the bright side, we will have “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Wandavision” in 2020. The first will also start after “Endgame” with Captain America passing his shield over Falcon. “ Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) returns and now Bucky and Samuel have to take him down.

“Wandavision” is strange. In the teaser, we see Wanda by Elizabeth Olsen and Vision by Paul Bettany jump through different decades and costumes. Since it will release Disney + later this year, we think we will learn more soon.

Discover below the television spot, which was presented during the Super Bowl last night.

Disney + arrives in Ireland on March 24.

