advertisement

OTTAWA – A charter plane that takes Canadian citizens home from the center of the outbreak of the global novel Coronavirus has started its journey home.

“The plane is on wheels,” Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a tweet on February 6 after the federal government-organized evacuation flight from Wuhan, the city in central China where the outbreak started, had flown.

advertisement

The flight is scheduled to stop in Vancouver for refueling before flying to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where it is expected to land in early February.

All evacuees from Wuhan will then be in quarantine for 14 days at the military base in southern Ontario.

They are monitored to see if they are infected with the virus.

Canadian authorities have so far documented five cases of coronavirus in the country.

They say that quarantine is necessary to ensure that the virus does not spread.

The plane was originally scheduled to take off on February 5, but was delayed due to bad weather.

A further 50 Canadian passengers are expected to leave China on a United States government flight scheduled for takeoff later on February 6.

The federal government has also chartered a second flight to bring more Canadians home next week.

According to Champagne, the flight will leave Wuhan on February 10, a city with 11 million inhabitants that is under quarantine.

CFB Trenton is expected to arrive the next day, where passengers will also be in quarantine for two full weeks.

“I think it’s a good thing because anyone who wants to leave has a third chance of going back to Canada,” said Champagne.

The government had secured space for 211 passengers on the first flight, but Champagne said some of them had not flown to the airport.

“As expected, we had a small number of no-shows at the airport, mostly related to people who changed their minds at the last minute,” he said.

Champagne said that anyone who chose to stay behind would continue to receive consular support.

The federal government has not yet confirmed how many passengers have landed on the flight.

“About two thirds of the Canadians who want to leave Wuhan will have left for Canada,” said Champagne.

More than 300 people have asked for Ottawa’s help to leave the city.

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old Quebec student living in Wuhan, said the flight started shortly after midnight on February 7 local time.

Kate Schellenberg said she received a text message from her twin brother Michael when he was waiting to board. He will leave China with his wife Summer Wu and their one-year-old son Felix.

He told her that he could see the plane and people in yellow Hazmat suits.

Global Affairs Canada had advised passengers to expect delays, noting that the Chinese authorities would do health checks and immigration controls before boarding.

“Checking in is very different from what you are used to,” said The Canadian Press in an email.

“We ask for your understanding and patience.”

The new corona virus has infected more than 28,000 and killed 563 in China since the outbreak was first reported to the World Health Organization in December.

advertisement