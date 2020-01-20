advertisement

Ms. Nakabira, former woman MP from Lwengo district, died of cancer at St Francis Hospital, Nsambya (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Gertrude Nakabira, former MP for Lwengo district, died on January 19, 2020 of cancer.

Nakabira died at St Francis Nsambya hospital where she was admitted.

Isaac Ssejoba, former MP for Bukoto Mid-West and a close family friend, has confirmed his death.

“Our colleague has been sick for almost five years. However, it has worsened in the past three months and has been treated at Nsambya hospital, “he said.

“Arrangements are being made to ensure that his body is transported from Nsambya hospital to his home in Lwengo,” he added.

Nakabira is the first female MP to represent Lwengo District after her split from Masaka from 2011 to 2016.

During the 2016 general elections, she ran for the seat of the Bukoto Sud constituency, which she lost to outgoing deputy Mohammad Muyanja Mbabali.

From 2005 to 2010, she was an education officer in the Sembabule district.

Having served the nation as a teacher for 35 active years, Nakibira had been a local education consultant in the greater Masaka subregion.

Florence Kintu, the former MP for Kalungu district, who served with Nakabira, praised the end as a committed team leader who has always lived up to others.

