advertisement

The first division must consider how to react to the FAI’s decision to include Shamrock Rovers in a league development team for the coming season. Representatives of the majority of the clubs spoke on Thursday evening, but will meet again after consultation with members and board members, while talks continue about boycott, legal steps and even withdrawals from senior football.

“I knew before that there was a lot of trouble, but that seemed to have gotten worse tonight,” said Conor Hoey, chairman of Drogheda United, after the discussion. “The depth of this feeling is very great and all options remain on the table, but many of us felt the need to contact our clubs again before making any final decisions about how to proceed.”

His comments came after it was confirmed that the association’s board had approved Tuesday night’s decision of the National League Executive Committee that Rovers should be added to the second team, which they had done for a single season in 2014 before abandoning the project ,

advertisement

“We need to start a dialogue,” said Hoey. “I don’t think anyone wants the situation here to create a rift that will affect the league for years to come, but there was a strong feeling tonight that people weren’t putting their blood, sweat, and tears in securing theirs Stick club continues to participate in this league so they can play against someone’s reserve team. “

An already overdue first division game list is expected to be published by the league, although it is not yet clear whether the clubs’ resistance to the change will disrupt the current season.

advertisement