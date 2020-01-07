advertisement

SSE Airtricity League First Division clubs will consider legal action against the league and FAI after Shamrock Rovers has been given permission to join a B team next season.

Conor Hoey, chairman of Drogheda United, said clubs must “meet again to think about their response” after the National League Executive Committee (NLEC) decided on Tuesday to agree to the proposal. He insisted that “all options”, including legal action, were on the table, but his counterpart, Larry Bass, went on to say that his club would not line up against Rovers unless the decision was overturned.

Bass said the seven First Division clubs that were present at meeting with Minister of Sport Shane Ross last week all endorsed the boycott idea, but he and Hoey both recognized the need for a more formal discussion now.

The FAI board must approve the decision. This was made clear at the end of the NLEC meeting when it became known that there was already correspondence from a first division club – Athlone Town – questioning the committee’s right to make the decision. In fact, it is believed that the decision must be reviewed by the Football Management Committee before being accepted on the board, but the committee set up under the recent governance reforms has not yet been formed.

In the meantime, an already overdue schedule list for the next season could be published. However, other clubs believe that they may prove to be irrelevant, even if they insist that they are unanimous against the change.

“I want someone to explain the benefits to Drogheda United or one of the other clubs,” said Hoey. “I asked but nobody could tell me. I have a lot of respect for the people at Rovers and I can understand why they want to do this, but this is a correction for Shamrock Rovers, nobody else and you have to ask yourself whether Dundalk or St Patrick’s Athletic of Bohemians will do it, you can do it if you decide you need to follow suit.

“Are you trying to kill the smaller clubs? That’s how it feels. It feels like they are trying to make life more pleasant for the rich. “

It feels like the whole thing is downgraded and turned into a development league

Bass, who said he would consider his position on the FAI Finance Committee in light of the move, reiterated these views and asked if an entire section of the game would take place “for the benefit of a club”.

“This was done,” he said, “without consultation. We have heard so much about reforms at the FAI, but that’s what you would expect from a banana republic. I have the idea of ​​creating a culture of change in the club, very much in favor, but this would suggest that it is still operated on the basis of a nod and a wink. “

Better equipped

Cabinteely entered the league in 2015 after Shamrock Rovers gave up his previous attempt to use a first division B team to develop young players. However, the club’s academy is now much better equipped and they see significant advantages in this.

Jim Hanley, Longford chairman, said the experience of this season in 2014 was not helpful as other clubs “know how little support they provide and will affect any budget”; But he insisted, “The bigger issue is the integrity of this league. It feels like the whole thing is downgraded and turned into a development league just to meet their needs. “

Everyone insisted that despite the challenges involved, they would prefer to base themselves on a division with nine teams.

