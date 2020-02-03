advertisement

The latest death toll is now 305 since the first reported case in December.

Health officials from the Philippines have confirmed that a 44-year-old man has died from the coronavirus. This is the first death related to the disease outside of China.

The death toll at the time of writing was 305, with all but one reported within China.

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the representative of the World Health Organization in the Philippines, told The Guardian:

“This is the first reported death outside of China. However, we have to take into account that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicenter of this outbreak.”

There have also been around 14,300 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, with 26 countries outside China reporting cases.

The United States, Australia, and New Zealand have all announced that foreigners who have traveled to or from China have been denied entry. All three countries will continue to allow their own citizens who have visited China to enter their home countries, even though they need to be quarantined.

All major cities in the Chinese province of Hubei are blocked and more than 62 million people are affected. Huanggang, with 7.5 million residents in Hubei Province, allows only one representative from each household to leave the house every other day to go shopping to minimize the influx of people in the city.

CNN reports that Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has asked the European Union to help China procure medical care, as patients and medical staff have also reported to their rapporteurs that the virus has been delayed in examining and that concerns have been raised about the outbreak China may be worse than currently reported.

