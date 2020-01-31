advertisement

Authorities in the UK, Russia and Italy indicated that patients tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, the first confirmed cases in the countries.

The UK Department of Health issued a statement on Friday that there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Both patients were transferred to a specialized infection department in Newcastle.

“We use best infection control practices to prevent the virus from spreading further,” said Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer of England, in a statement.

Medical workers “are working quickly to identify potential patient contacts,” to prevent the new virus from spreading, added Whitty.

Some of the 83 British and 27 foreign nationals trapped in Wuhan after the coronavirus outbreak got off a plane in Brize Norton, England on January 31, 2020. (Leon Neal / Getty Images) Where two patients who tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus were treated by healthcare professionals in Newcastle, England on January 31, 2020 (Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

The UK’s chief medical officers have raised the risk of coronavirus from “low” to “moderate”. A statement said: “This does not mean that the risk to individuals in the UK has changed at this time, but the government should plan for all eventualities. “

Those who returned to the UK from China and had respiratory problems were instructed by the authorities to isolate themselves for 14 days. This is the current maximum incubation period known to experts. Anyone returning from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, was asked to isolate themselves, even if there were no symptoms.

In Italy, two Chinese tourists in Rome tested positive for the virus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference late Thursday.

The tourists are a husband and a wife, reports AFP. They were isolated at the Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases in the Italian capital.

Tourists wearing respirators will tour in front of the Colosseo monument in downtown Rome on January 31, 2020. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images) (LR) Italian doctor Emanuele Nicastri, scientific director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani Diseases Giuseppe Ippolito and chief medical officer of the Italian Ministry of Health Giuseppe Ruocco speak at a press conference on January 31, 2020 in Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome (Italy). (Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images)

“I am confident that the situation will remain limited,” said Conte.

The Italian government said it had imposed a travel ban that would force the cancellation of all flights between Italy and China and state of emergency.

“We believe that we are the first EU country to take this precaution,” said Conte.

Russia also confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that both patients are Chinese citizens. They are located in the Transbaikal region and in the Tyumen region.

“You are closely monitored. They were isolated and given the necessary support, ”she said. Russia is planning to evacuate its citizens from Hubei province, Golikova said at a press conference and would cancel all Russian airlines’ flights between Russia and China. Four Chinese airlines are allowed to continue flying to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko at a meeting in Moscow to prevent measures against the spread of the novel corona virus on January 29, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia closed its land border with China on Thursday.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different animal species and can rarely infect humans. The origin of the new corona virus is unknown. The new virus is now spreading to people in several countries, including the United States and Germany.

The personal spread of two previous coronaviruses, MERS and SARS, was probably mainly caused by respiratory droplets generated when an infected person coughed or sneezed.

The new corona virus was launched in Wuhan in December 2019 and has since spread to all regions of China and around 20 countries around the world. Cases have been confirmed in America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania.

People who want to prevent the virus, for whom no vaccine and no cure are known, should wash their hands or use hand disinfectants frequently if soap is not available. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with sick people.

