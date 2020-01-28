advertisement

The Conservative leadership race increasingly seems to be a potential coronation for Peter MacKay.

However, even an easy victory by MacKay would pose significant risks to the party.

In particular, it risks the removal of much of the demoralized Conservative base.

As many have pointed out before, the Conservative base has long been ignored by the establishment media, and in rare cases is ignored, demonized and insulted.

On many issues, including immigration, carbon tax, firearms owner rights, the justice system, and more, the views of the Conservative base represent the views of a majority of Canadians. However, the establishment press constantly tells the Conservatives to abandon their core views on those issues in order to be “effective”.

It’s a big scam, but it often works, in large part because many of the Conservative elites seem to buy into it.

However, the fraud has begun to break down. You can see it on social media, with people questioning media-driven narratives of the establishment and looking for someone who fights back with the truth. Most importantly, Michelle Rempel Garner even pushed back on the elitist consensus surrounding “official bilingualism”, noting that it shuts down many good people outside of government.

Unfortunately, despite the growing decay of fraud, it remains to be seen whether the Conservative base will feel represented when the leadership race is over.

The Conservative Party hierarchy still seems locked in the old narrative of distancing themselves from their base to appeal to the mythical “eligibility factor”, something that is never really defined or explained.

For example, in 2011, Stephen Harper won a majority combining dominance in Western Canada and force in suburban Ontario, despite being nearly shut down in Quebec. However, we have repeatedly (and falsely) been told that the next Conservative leader must win thousands of seats in Quebec for them to stand a chance of winning.

A clear majority of Conservatives (and the majority of Canadian voters in general) oppose Justin Trudeau’s steep rise in immigration and want to see stronger integration of newcomers. However, you rarely see the Conservative Party take a strong stance on immigration, and you are often happy to just say a few clashes that do not address the real issue.

Ironically, most of the People’s Party platform reflects more accurately the base of the Conservative Party, however due to the influence of partisanship, and people realizing that the PPC currently has no shot at beating the Liberals, it remains mired in low levels of support. These low levels of support have made it possible for the creative media to reject the ideas of the Conservative base itself, despite the millions of Canadians who hold those ideas.

The key for conservatives will be to find someone who can truly represent the party’s base views, maintain control over party apparatus, and have strong enough persuasive skills to get enough Canadians to win.

Pierre Poilievre seemed to have that potential, but chose not to run.

This leaves the possibility of a coronation in place of a fierce running race, and could mean that the Conservatives end up with a leader who has broken away from the party base.

Of course, this will be done in the name of “eligibility”, but we all know that even if the Conservatives choose a “moderate center” leader, one-sided Liberal media will demonize them as “far-right”, since approaching elections. The only way to survive and defeat that demonization is to have the ironclad and enthusiastic support of the Conservative base, since where the party funds are located, volunteers and persecutors on the ground who need to fight prejudice and victory.

If the Conservative base ends up being demoralized, the party will fight to fight against an increasingly rigged system and it will not end well for the party or country.

