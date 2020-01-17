advertisement

Seton Hall, Butler and Nova seem to be top teams in Big East basketball. Where are everyone in the power rating?

Another week of Big East basketball has ended and the levels of the league are gradually taking shape. While it is still surprising to see Providence at the top of the leaderboard, it is one of the few surprises to date in the conference game. While some games ended up with unexpected results, the leaderboard isn’t too far-fetched.

In the first few weeks of the conference game, the expected favorites to win the league largely developed as expected. Seton Hall, Butler and Villanova play 12-1 with the other seven teams in the league. As previously mentioned, Providence also has only one defeat, although it has played (and lost) only one of the Big 3.

According to this group, three teams hold 2-3 records: Marquette, Creighton and Georgetown. All three showed signs of size, but also major weaknesses in the early years. However, the Bluejays contested the toughest schedule of any congress team in five games. Xavier and St. John sit 1-4 and DePaul is 0-4 to round the table.

While my power leaderboard is following the current leaderboard fairly closely this week (which shouldn’t be a surprise), there are a few changes that are due to how each team played to get to that point. So let’s dive into this week’s edition of my Big East Power Rankings without further ado.

