The teams behind Gears Of War and Tomb Raider have joined forces for this one.

To date, we still don’t know exactly what we’ll be playing on our PlayStation 5 and / or Xbox Series X for Christmas.

We saw the first trailer for “Godfall” while “Watchdogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters” and “Rainbox Six: Quarantine” are released before the release of the new consoles on PS4 / Xbox One and “The Lord Of The Rings”: Gollum is unlikely to arrive until early 2021.

We haven’t seen a lot of footage from most of them either, but now we’re looking at a full-length trailer for the first time Outrider, which has just been confirmed as a new addition to the new console generation for Christmas.

The epic fantasy role-playing game definitely has a certain hymn atmosphere, but the combination of developers like People Can Fly (Gears Of War, Bulletstorm) and the publisher Square Enix (Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy) means that it’s a triple-A -Release how you can get acts.

Outriders will also be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which will help us make this “smooth transition” as Sony Mark Cerny put it, meaning that the new consoles (or specifically the PS5, at least for now) still do it will be able to play the games from your PS4.

Either way, take a look at the new shooter below and add it to your list for Santa along with the console you’ll need for the next Christmas.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVlzMyPlKek (/ embed)

Clip about Outriders

