The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Australia, Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday afternoon.

A Chinese citizen was isolated in a hospital in Melbourne, Victoria. The man was in his mid-50s and had spent two weeks in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people that was the epicenter of the outbreak. He tested positive for the virus on Saturday morning.

He arrived in Melbourne on January 19, but showed no symptoms on the flight to Melbourne, Mikakos said.

The Victorian health minister said the risk of transmission was low, but federal and state officials were stationed at Melbourne Airport and a hotline was set up for people looking for information about the virus.

“It is important to emphasize that the church has no reason to be alarmed. The patient is isolated and under treatment and we currently have no other suspected cases, ”Mikakos told reporters.

New South Wales confirmed that five people will be tested for coronavirus, while two others were fired after Friday’s negative test results were returned. Two other people in Queensland are being screened for the virus.

Kerry Chant, NSW’s chief health officer, said Friday that the five patients were isolated. They pose no risk of transmission of the virus, she added.

“We encourage people who have returned from Wuhan or have been in contact with confirmed cases in China or other countries to seek help if they develop symptoms of fever, sore throat, pneumonia, cough, or respiratory illness, symptoms of any kind,” said Chant according to AAP.

Testing for the corona virus currently takes about six hours, but the time frame is likely to shorten in the future, she said.

Other cases of the novel corona virus known as 2019-nCoV have not been confirmed in states other than Victoria.

The number of fatalities in China attributed to the coronavirus rose to 41 after the authorities confirmed at least 15 new fatalities on Friday – an increase of 60 percent from the previously announced number of 26 fatalities.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in China is 1,287 on Saturday, according to the National Health Commission.

Reuters and the AAP contributed to this report.

