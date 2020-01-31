advertisement

A man who had Canada’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was released from a Toronto hospital on Friday.

According to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center, the man is now recovering at home.

“As the week progressed, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer needed inpatient care,” the hospital said. “Sunnybrook has contacted Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home.”

advertisement

The man in his fifties traveled from China to Toronto last week and was Canada’s first case of the virus. The patient’s wife, who was traveling with him, also contracted the virus, but had less severe symptoms and was at home in self-isolation.

Canada’s third confirmed case, a British Columbia person, was also isolated at home. This case is also related to recent trips.

The novel corona virus has now infected nearly 10,000 people around the world, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

China had 9,692 confirmed cases on Friday morning, with 213 deaths, including 43 new deaths. The vast majority of cases affected Hubei Province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first diseases were found in December. No deaths have been reported outside of China.

Canadian officials said the measures to prevent the spread of the disease are effective in this country and there is no need to change plans.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

– with files from The Associated Press

advertisement