TRENTON – A plane carrying an initial 176 Canadian evacuees from the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China landed at an air force base in Ontario early Friday, and Canada’s health minister said none showed symptoms of the disease.

Another 39 Canadians in Wuhan who were aboard an evacuation flight operated by the US State Department landed in Vancouver and boarded a flight operated at Trenton Air Force Base, a Canadian government official said.

“Luckily no one showed symptoms on the plane, so no one had to land at the Vancouver gas station,” Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CBC Radio.

All evacuees will be quarantined on base for two weeks, separated from each other in a building resembling a small hotel, with families held together.

An evacuee, Edward Wang, was promised a seat on the U.S. plane along with his mother, also a Canadian citizen. He is looking forward to returning to Canada and nervous about the lack of hospital beds in Wuhan. The outbreak has killed more than 600.

“You imagine such things happening in war zones,” he said, speaking before the flights began. “It feels so surreal.”

While most of the passengers are Canadian nationals due to rules set by the Chinese government, Canadian authorities said some permanent residents would be allowed on board to accompany the minors.

A second Canadian flight is scheduled to depart Wuhan on February 10, Champagne said Thursday.

Canada has been hit hard by Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus, and health authorities are working to improve the new virus. As of Thursday afternoon, five cases had been confirmed in Canada.

The country has told citizens not to travel to Hubei province and to avoid nonessential travel to the rest of China.

