SUNBURY – The first aid sign is covered and the parking lot is empty at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury. The ER closed for good before midnight.

“It’s not a good thing, not for the area,” Kay Major said.

At the end of last year, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury announced that it would close at the end of March. The closure leaves Sunbury for the first time in almost 125 years without a hospital.

“I think it’s a really bad idea. I have a lot of people who I think should go for an emergency and not drive around town looking for emergency treatment,” said Carol Portzline.

“I just feel for the people who need a job. I feel sorry for them,” said Ina Vankirk.

The closest hospitals to Sunbury are Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

“If you are like me who doesn’t own a vehicle, what do you do,” said Frankie Charriez.

Frankie Charriez is one of many people who are concerned about the lack of an emergency room in Sunbury.

“To have to travel 20-30 minutes to go to a hospital. If you have 10-15 minutes, you won’t make it,” Charriez said.

“I don’t think it’s fair, because some people don’t have a car to go to Geisinger or Evan. It’s really sad,” said Denise Easton.

In addition to the emergency services, the outpatient and outpatient services are also closed at midnight.

The outpatient services including laboratory, imaging and occupational health will continue until March 31 when the hospital closes.

