An American company that claims it will be blackmailed by hackers demanding $ 6 million on Tuesday has obtained a Supreme Court injunction to remove confidential information from the Internet.

Southwire Company LLC has filed an injunction against two Polish nationals and a company registered in Ireland that are allegedly linked to a website that publishes confidential information about the US company.

The company does not state that the persons or business units named in its proceedings are behind or involved in the cyber attack.

Jim O’Callaghan SC, who appeared at the High Court with Anthony Thuillier Bl, said his customer was based in Georgia, completed cables and wires, and had thousands of employees.

The lawyer said Southwire was the subject of a cyber attack on December 9 that resulted in many of his computer files being encrypted.

The hackers, whose identity is currently unknown, requested a payment in bitcoin currency of just over $ 6 million to decrypt the files.

No ransom payment was made, and the company asked for expert advice on how to deal with the situation.

The “criminal act” against Southwire is currently being investigated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the lawyer said.

The lawyer said the attackers became impatient with the refusal to pay the ransom.

The lawyer said the attackers have recently released confidential information from the company’s files on the mazenews.top website.

The lawyer said the attackers also threatened to release more confidential information from Southwire’s files.

The lawyer said the company is extremely concerned about this and is seeking the Irish High Court after his investigation has revealed that the nine-digit IP address of this website is registered with a company called World Hosting Farm Limited (WHFL).

An internet protocol or IP address is a number assigned to any device that is connected to a computer network that uses the internet for communication.

A Mr. Janusz Dybko at c / o New Mallow Road, Cork, is listed as a contact person for that particular IP address owned by the WHFL, the attorney said.

The WHFL, which the attorney said is currently closed, has a registered address at New Mallow Road, Cork, and more recently at Dawson Street, Dublin.

The owner and manager of the company is listed as Mr. Artur Grabowski from St. Budzynskiego, Stupsk, Poland.

The company’s secretary is listed as Admiral Tax Limited with its current registered address in Fairview, Clontarf, Dublin.

The lawyer said his previous address was listed as the same address as the WHFL’s Cork address.

The company wrote to Grabowski, Janusz Dybko, and Admiral Tax, asking them to stop disclosing hackers’ confidential information.

There were no responses to these requests. As a result, the company applied for an injunction against these three parties, as well as against unknown people who were involved in the cyber attacks.

The injunction obliges the defendant to remove all data related to Southwire and its customers from the mazenews.top website.

The order also forces the defendants to hand over all the data collected by Southwire and that no other material from the US company is published on the Internet or elsewhere.

The injunction was issued ex officio by Ms. Justice Mary Rose Gearty.

The judge said she was unwilling to give the company a temporary injunction that prevented the media from publishing the name of the company in the case report.

The company had argued that identifying the company at this stage would help the extortionists.

However, the judge stated that the court was not authorized to issue such a decision because the judiciary had to be administered publicly.

This was not the case, said the judge, in which an exception could be made that would allow the court to make this specific order.

The judge adjourned the case and reversed the matter to an appointment in mid-January.

