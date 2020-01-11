advertisement

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points, setting a record when Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Jürgen Klopp’s team was not at its best and had to withstand a Spurs fight after the break. In 21 league games this season, she won 20 times.

With 61 points, Manchester City is the most successful after 21 games in the Premier League season. It has never been surpassed in the Spanish, Italian, German or French league this season.

Game highlights: Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool dominated the first half, and Tottenham’s 20-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga needed an excellent block to refuse Firmino’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rebound against the post.

Firmino scored in the 37th minute from close range and Liverpool ended the half completely controlled.

Spurs, without his injured talisman striker Harry Kane, was much more lively after the break than Liverpool’s pace slowed.

Son Heung-min missed a great chance to equalize after Liverpool took possession and substitute Giovani Lo Celso missed the goal when Tottenham threw the men forward.

However, Spurs could not find the equalizer and Jose Mourinho’s team slipped to eighth place in the table after 22 games with 30 points after only winning one of their last five league games.

