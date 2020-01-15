advertisement

The Vegas Golden Knights shocked the entire ice hockey world on Wednesday morning when they released head coach Gerard Gallant from his duties.

In a season with an unprecedented number of NHL coach shots, the Vegas Golden Knights delivered the most shocking shots of all. They stepped head coach Gerard Gallant on the side of the road in favor of former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer. Even though NHL coaches have a shorter lifespan than ever, Gallant’s dismissal is still astonishing as he has accomplished everything for the franchise and the Pacific League team is only a few points off first place.

Gallant was the first head coach in the history of the Golden Knights. He led the team to exceptional success, especially for an expansion franchise. Under his leadership, the Knights wrote the script for an expansion team and consolidated their place in history as the largest expansion team in any sport.

Before its opening season, almost all ice hockey journalists and media personalities predicted that the team was among the worst in the NHL. They had no star players on their roster and every decent player was certain that he would be delivered at the close of trading. However, Gallant did not subscribe to this philosophy. Instead, he maximized the potential of every player in his squad and turned into well-known names among the radar players.

advertisement

William Karlsson emerged from nowhere and established himself as a star in this league after his breakout season under Gallant. The same thing happened to Jonathan Marchessault, who was essentially given to the knights for taking over Reilly Smith’s contract. Speaking of Smith, he also had incredible success in Vegas. Together, the trio formed one of the most dynamic first lines in the NHL.

David Perron took his game with Gallant at the top to a new level, transforming himself into a high-end player and a keywheel of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup squad. Erik Haula also had a very successful year in Vegas and made the next step in his career.

Gallant was also able to maximize the performance of defenders Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore on a Vegas blueline that had no known names at the start of their opening season.

Gallant maximized the potential of a squad with unknown and undervalued players. He made them maximize their potential and play together as a coherent unit. He was an excellent motivator and helped bring his dressing room together and join forces under the nickname “Golden Misfits”. Gallant made history and did the impossible. He led an expansion team through to the Stanley Cup final.

His success continued the following season when the Knights finished third in the Pacific Division and reached the playoffs. Had it not been for a controversial penalty in the seventh game of the first round, the team would have completed a much deeper playoff run. Of course, this punishment gave the sharks a five-minute power game that ultimately helped the sharks emerge victorious.

Although the Golden Knights have not had the best start this season, they are still a very good team. The Pacific Division is a dogfight this season, and the Knights are currently just one point ahead of the playoffs and three points behind the division leaders. It is a division that will remain competitive throughout the season as many talented teams play here, including Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Related story

3 defenders for whom the knights should act

Read now >>

Gallant was not the reason why the team was sitting outside the playoff picture. He is not the reason for this team’s problems and it is not his fault that the team was not a juggernaut. The Golden Knights have dealt with their numerous injuries. Cody Eakin, Cody Glass, Alex Tuch and Schmidt missed the time. In addition, the knight’s defensive depth is not very high and the blueline has underperformed. It is therefore necessary for a defender to be changed when the deadline approaches.

Gallant is also not the one responsible for the shortcomings of this team. Instead, it should be the poor front office salary cap management that was the main cause of the team’s underperformance. Due to the lack of scope, Vegas was forced to swap talented players like Haula, Nikita Gusev and Miller. The team also made some flops in the free agency as the contracts to Nick Holden and Ryan Reaves did not age well.

Next: Mount Rushmore for every team

Ultimately, Gallant isn’t the cause of the Vegas Golden Knights’ performance issues. The front office’s failure to manage the salary cap and reduce team depth has contributed significantly to the team’s shortcomings. A head coach can only do so much with what he can work with. Gallant could only do so much with the team’s poor defensive depth, inconsistent goalkeeper and striker injuries and lack of depth.

advertisement