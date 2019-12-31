advertisement

Mong Kok protesters shout "Free Hong Kong" as the clock strikes midnight

On December 31, demonstrators gathered on the streets of Hong Kong’s Mong Kok to usher in the New Year and continue to focus on anti-government demonstrations. This video shows a crowd in Mong Kok in Kowloon on New Years Eve. The footage was shared by local media agency SocREC, in which demonstrators shouted the protest slogan during the last eight seconds of the New Year’s Eve countdown. Hong Kong’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks have been canceled for “security threats” for the first time in a decade, the South China Morning Post said, citing officials. The display has been replaced by an improved version of a laser light and music show that takes place daily in the city’s port. Demonstrators are reportedly preparing to march from Victoria Park to Central to protest on New Year’s Day. Crowds that protested on New Year’s Eve said, according to local media, “We’ll see each other in Victoria Park on January 1st.” Officials told local media that more than 6,000 police officers should follow the “protest chaos” in Hong Kong during the New Year celebrations and demonstrations. Credit: SocREC via Storyful

