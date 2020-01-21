advertisement

ELYSBURG, Pa. – When a family from Northumberland County heard that the nuns in the nearby monastery no longer had firewood, they took on the task of donating to keep them warm during the winter months.

The choir practice had just ended with Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and the sisters had Newswatch 16 listen in the chapel.

Mother Agnes cannot appear on the camera, but was able to talk to us through a consultation room.

“It is really wonderful to see that people have been so generous in trying to keep the sisters warm, and it has succeeded, it has certainly succeeded,” said Mother Agnes of the Holy Eucharist.

The 16 sisters of the monastery near Elysburg will certainly keep warm this winter thanks to firewood donations from companies and people from all over the area.

“We thought we had a pickup truck or two made of wood, but it ended with tractor-trailer loads and it just continues from there,” Joe Honecker said.

When Dave Mensch heard that the sisters ran out of firewood last winter, he started bringing something along. When he placed an advertisement in the newspaper this year, he got phone call after phone call and he asked for some help.

“I thought we would get a few, but not like 70. But I tell people it will take us all summer to get to the forest, we have received so many responses,” Mensch said.

About a mile down the street from the monastery is Knoebels Amusement Resort and the staff there step on to help.

“We are a neighbor. They are sweethearts, they are all that is good in life. Why should we not help them?” Said Brian Knoebel.

The sisters tell us that although they have not asked for this, they are so grateful and hope that a lesson can be learned.

“As soon as a person sees someone generous, they also want to be generous. It sparks something. We benefit enormously from their generosity, but only the world benefits. With that presence of generosity in the world, by the grace of God, it just spreads, “said Mother Agnes.

The monastery covers around 90 hectares of land. Volunteers tell us they probably have enough firewood to continue the summer.

