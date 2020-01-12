advertisement

Victorian families and businesses destroyed by the bushfires receive tax relief immediately.

The state government promises tax relief, and companies and people whose houses have been destroyed or significantly damaged are exempt from property tax this year.

Individuals who suffer less severe damage are examined on a case-by-case basis.

Property tax is also waived for eligible properties that are used as free accommodation, and up to $ 55,000 will be deducted from the stamp duty for those who choose not to rebuild and instead buy elsewhere.

People who have lost a car can receive up to $ 2,100 in replacement vehicles.

“The last thing people have to worry about when they rebuild after bush fires is the next tax return,” said Treasurer Tim Pallas.

Firefighter Bill Slade has been named the youngest victim of Victoria's bushfire crisis.

In the meantime, a fireman killed on duty on Saturday is recalled as heroic.

60-year-old Bill Slade was a selfless fireman who has worked for the Victoria and Forest Fire Management parks for four decades.

He was killed by an overturning tree near Angler’s rest near Omeo, increasing the state’s number of bushfire deaths to four.

“He was wonderful, there was no soul who didn’t love him,” said niece Rachel Coyne.

“He worked hard and worshiped his family.”

The Wonthaggi man is survived by Ms. Carol and the children Ethan [22] and Steph [20].

The rancher was a lifelong member of the Kilcunda Bass Football Club. His brother-in-law, Les Hender, said he “could not find a better friend”.

“He made all of his buddies look bad because he was so perfect,” said Hender.

He came to Parks Victoria at the age of 17 and was honored for his 40 years of service in November.

An emergency warning, issued on Sunday evening, asked residents of Bennies, Cheshunt South, Markous, Rose River, Top Crossing, and Wabonga to leave.

But milder conditions in most parts of the state over the next week will allow emergency services to rest and consolidate the fire protection lines.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews on Sunday called for a nationally coordinated response to forest fire disasters as such tragedies threatened to become “the new normal”.

Mr. Andrews said he raised the matter with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Just as we all have our Victorian emergency services together, how can we group the ADF and other federal agencies into this team, not as a special request, but as something that is there every summer?” Said Andrews.

