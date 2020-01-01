advertisement

Two bush fires on Kangaroo Island in South Australia have merged and are expected to burn for weeks as firefighters prepare for a dangerous wind change.

The fires started about five kilometers apart in the inaccessible Ravine Des Casoars wilderness reserve and have burned more than 7500 hectares of native vegetation, wood plantations and private property.

On Wednesday afternoon, the combined fire was uncontrolled and burned north towards Snug Cove.

Firefighters and water-bomb planes focus on protecting property, but the state fire department said that efforts could be hampered by changing weather conditions and poor visibility.

If the flame remains unchecked, the north winds forecast for Friday could drive it towards Flinders Chase National Park.

For the safety of tourists and the community, the national parks and wildlife services of CFS and SA closed the park from Wednesday at midnight until further notice. There are also extensive road closures at the western end of the island.

A watch-and-act alarm remains active and residents are asked to leave the area if they are unsure about defending the property.

In the southeast of the state, there is evidence of a fire in Keilira, where at least three houses and thousands of animals have been destroyed.

Another indication was given of a fire in Miltalie on the eastern Eyre Peninsula, but property and life are not at risk.

Elswhere in SA, the crews overcame a grass fire on Tuesday evening that broke out in densely populated Highbury northeast of Adelaide.

The flame, presumably caused by a campfire, burned up to four hectares of grass in over an hour.

Police in South Australia consider another bush fire that burned more than 28 hectares on the Fleurieu Peninsula on Tuesday as suspicious.

Six planes and 25 tankers fought the fire in the Second Valley, which was brought under control in about three hours.

Scott Duval, deputy police commissioner for the SA, said the incident was under investigation but no suspects were identified.

“Although it is cooler than it used to be today, we are still under extreme fire conditions and anyone who has information about people lighting fires should be called Crime Stoppers,” he said.

The CFS has confirmed that the fire in Cudlee Creek, which broke out on December 20 and destroyed at least 70 homes, has been contained.

Originally published as a Fires Merge on the South Australian island

