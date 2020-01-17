advertisement

GREENTOWN, Pa. – “Our pagers have been activated and we have heard our own address.”

A normal call for a firefighter turned into David Prell’s nightmare on Tuesday. He and his son went shopping when the fire started in their home near Greentown. David’s wife Karen was working at that time. Unfortunately, all their pets didn’t make it.

“The first was that I knew our pets were there and that our dog was in a bench because he is a character when we leave him alone,” David said.

“We have one cat that lives and is out. We have been coming here since the fire and abandoned food,” said Karen Prell.

This was a heavy blow to the already struggling family. David suffered a minor stroke in December and was unable to work. It was a coincidence that he was not home that afternoon.

“I am so grateful because he went to take a painkiller and lay down and took a nap.” He wouldn’t be here because it went right through our bedroom, “Karen continued.

The Prell family has a lot to be thankful for, but it’s not just because they’ve made it all safely. They are grateful for the support of their other family … Their first responder family.

“It’s like a big family. I don’t know how to say it differently,” David continued.

“Everyone has been so generous and kind and we have more clothes than we started, I think,” Karen said.

The Red Cross also helps the Prell’s during this time. There is also a GoFundMe page here.

The Prells say that the fire originated accidentally from the wood stove. They have lost a lot, but are so grateful for the generosity of the community.

