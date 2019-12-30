advertisement

A firefighter leads from the master bedroom to the dining room of this unique Brisbane house with several living areas and artificial turf on a 405 m² block.

The property at 29A Kivas St, Tarragindi, has just come on the market and will be auctioned later this month.

advertisement

According to Trent Powles from Harcourts Property Center, the five-bedroom home takes innovation to a whole new level.

MORE REAL ESTATE STORIES

“If you appreciate the versatile style and the fabulous design of the apartments at the Tenerife Woolstore, but are looking for land and a feeling of well-being, then you’ve come to the right place,” he said in the property listing.

To test the fireman’s pole, cross the polished concrete floor and climb the sold mesh staircase to the second level, where a security gate surrounds the top of the pole.

The red padded landing at the lower end of the bar also serves as a stool in the open living area of ​​this industrially designed house.

“They say in real estate that when buying a home, they have to look for a unique difference … well, this innovative, unique residence takes it to a whole new level.”

The house also features an underground tiled salt water pool, bespoke pine wood doors and recycled floors.

“If you are concerned about the upcoming water restrictions, you needn’t worry here because there is no blade of grass in sight.”

The property will be auctioned at 12:00 on January 25th.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

advertisement