The new episode of Chicago Fire on Wednesday night (9:00 p.m. Eastern, NBC) gives you the opportunity to see a fire brigade conflict. Sure, both Firehouse 51 and Firehouse 20 want the same thing when it comes to helping people in need.

For a little more evidence on this, just take a look at the exclusive Sneak peek down. Here you can see the continuation of both fire stations struggling with new jurisdictions. Casey, Severide, Brett and Foster do their best to cope with a situation on a snowy road and seem to be making progress in helping those who need it most. Then Firehouse 20 appears, led by Captain Delaney, who believes his crew is more than capable of doing the job. An argument arises from this, and the problem is clear: there are so many conflicts that the emphasis is not on what is really important. It is a situation where there are too many cooks / firefighters that we have not always seen on this show.

As recently stated in our interview with executive producer Derek Haas, the Firehouse 20 crew is a different breed from those that Casey and the remaining 51 have encountered in the past. They are “glory-eaters”, a group that loves to collect the big prizes and boast of it in their own way. They may be incredible in terms of their abilities, but ultimately saving lives is not just about winning. We don’t expect a parade of sunshine and roses for these two fireplaces, no matter how long they are connected.

Remember – the conflict between the fire stations gets worse this episode after 51 collapsed in Firehouse 20. They not only line up at work, but also spend a lot of time together in close neighborhood quarters. It is a great lens to see our longtime firefighters while getting to know new faces.

