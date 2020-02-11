advertisement

Firefighters have revealed the only thing you could do to save your life in the event of a fire.

Spectacular photos were released by the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, showing serious damage from a house fire in Bondgate, Castle Donington, on Sunday February 9.

Some of the photographs show a bedroom that was badly damaged by a fire where the door was left open, reports LeicestershireLive.

But a photograph shows a room that escaped relatively unharmed. The door to this room was closed.

The images were posted on the Facebook page of the Leicestershire fire and rescue community.

The damaged room, the door of which had remained open.

(Image: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service)

The post said, “This is something we talk about a lot in the fire department, but it could really save your life.

“Here are some photos taken by Castle Donington station during a house fire they attended.

“The photos show the difference between the rooms whose doors have been closed and those which have not been closed.

“A closed door can help prevent the spread of fire, and a working smoke detector will give you precious time to respond.

“Think before you go to bed tonight. Close your doors. “

Room not damaged. Closed door

(Image: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters were called yesterday at 1:05 p.m. to set fire to the first floor of a house in Castle Donington.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames in a room.

The fire, which was caused by a faulty computer, caused 80% damage to a room on the first floor.

There was smoke damage to the entire first floor.

No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters from Castle Donington and Long Eaton attended the fire.

