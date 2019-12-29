advertisement

Firefighters in New South Wales ready for worsening conditions from the heat wave

Firefighters in New South Wales prepared for the worsening conditions on December 29, when 85 fires burned across the state, 36 of which were not included. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service announced that around 2,300 firefighters were deployed on Sunday, while the Australian meteorology office warned of an “increased fire risk” as higher temperatures on Monday and Tuesday for hot and dry conditions in the Greater Hunter region should worry. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service announced that a complete fire ban would be imposed on multiple areas on December 30. This image material was shared by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and is intended to show fire fighting efforts in the Gospers Mountain fire region. Photo credit: Green Wattle Creek, New South Wales via Storyful

