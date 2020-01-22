advertisement

Firefighters from nearby Leicestershire and neighboring Warwickshire were called to the giant Caterpillar factory in Desford late last night.

The fire started in the plan’s paint shop shortly after 10 p.m.

advertisement

Teams from Hinckley and Leicester South Station, as well as one from Nuneaton, attacked the fire.

Additional respiratory equipment was brought in by an additional crew to assist the three crews already present in dealing with the fire.

Caterpillar, Desford

(Image: LM)

A spokesman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received from the site to report a fire at the paint plant. The initial participation was 3 pumps.

“The fire was located in one of the paint booths. The 4th pump was requested for an additional respirator.

“The spray booth was involved in a fire. 4 breathing apparatus 1 hose reel and 1 main hose in use

“Fire extinguished.”

At 2:24 a.m., the fire department confirmed that all hot spots had been mitigated and the incident was left with on-site security overnight.

A Caterpillar spokesperson said: “Last night, a fire broke out at the Desford plant, which was brought under control and extinguished by the rapid action of employees of Caterpillar and the fire department and Leicestershire rescue.

“No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The fire department says the cause of the fire, which severely damaged a spray booth, is accidental.

.

advertisement