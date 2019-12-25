advertisement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – (Jackie Kostek, KTNV) A family in Las Vegas lost everything in a fire last weekend.

But they still have a happy Christmas, thanks to a special delivery from the firefighters in the city.

At Fire Station 23, preparations for special delivery to a special family begin.

“We see them on the worst day of their lives and we see the children who have been destroyed because they have lost their toys, they have lost their Christmas,” said Rochelle Rowell of Operation Fire H.E.A.T. “We see the stress of the parents and we come in to make the children smile and help them have a better Christmas.”

Firefighters and dispatchers from all over the valley help families, including a family of six, who lived in a house where a recent fire made them lose everything.

“So we like to come back to bring them presents, bring Christmas and help them have a positive memory of the Fire Dept instead of something that saddened them,” Rowell said.

The Holiday Emergency Assistance Team, or H.E.A.T., set off to surprise the Marshall family with gifts for their four children who thought they had lost their Christmas.

“We come in with lights and sirens, we do a lot about it,” Rowell explains. “The children will be super enthusiastic, they have no idea we are coming.”

The arrival was loud with the special passenger Santa Claus to bring the family back into the holiday mood.

“This is always a great time of the year and these firefighters are really helping Santa get everyone what they need,” said Santa.

What they needed was toys for the children to replace the lost toys, including new bicycles.

“We have experienced something tragic, but we still have so many blessings, it is wonderful,” says Christine Marshall.

Mama, Christine and dad, Michael, were emotionally affected by the support of the community.

“It’s pretty overwhelming, it’s pretty amazing,” said Michael Marshall.

Replacing the tragic loss of home with this memory.

Santa and his elves bring the true meaning of Christmas back to the Marshall family.

“They will never forget this,” said Christine. “They will always remember it, that’s for sure.” They will talk about it for years to come. “

This is the 11th season for Operation Fire H.E.A.T. and gifts will continue to come until families hit by fires until mid-January.

