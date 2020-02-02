advertisement

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Some firefighters use the big game as a way to show off their culinary skills.

The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company held its eleventh annual Super Bowl fundraising with pizza and wings.

They plan to sell around $ 5,000 with home-made pizza, boneless wings and traditional wings.

advertisement

“Everything in the back is our own people who help us, we have people from the community who help us for people in the community who just want to come back every year to help us, but the pizza is our own recipe the wings are our own recipe the sauces are all our own recipe, so the only time you can get it is in our carnival now and every year, “said Jason Crambo, assistant chef.

Organizers say they’ve baked over 1500 pounds of wings for the event, making it their busiest Super Bowl Sunday to date.

41.441492

-75.492728

.

advertisement