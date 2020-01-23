advertisement

Have you already shaped your unwilling body? If you incorporate this attitude into your January health resolutions, I wouldn’t be surprised if the answer was no.

January is the month of health in Irish time.

irishtimes.com/health

Fire your internal drill sergeant: the way forward is to be friendlier to yourself.

This does not mean that you want to give up self-improvement, on the contrary. One of the advantages of a consciously confident approach is that people who do this are less stressed and behave healthier.

An essential part of self-compassion is the feeling of kindness towards you as you are. You don’t make the person in the mirror dependent on losing the pounds or restricting the poison of your choice. What you try to like is what you are.

Choose to be kind to yourself

A second component of self-compassion is awareness of how much you share with other people around the world. Your hopes and fears, triumphs and failures, mistakes and virtues are very similar to those of millions of other people. If you fail, you are not uniquely bad – many other people fail today.

Why should this approach contribute to better physical health?

It is believed that much of the effect is due to less stress. As we all know, stress is detrimental to our health in many ways, and heart health is probably the main concern.

Like everyone else, from time to time you start changing behaviors, exercising or eating less, doing yoga, or whatever it is that you think is good for you.

Somewhere in that direction, you will likely fall off the car, eat ice cream, sleep late on Saturday, instead of running up a mountain in the early morning, smoking cigarettes, and so on.

Now it is important that you return to the path you have chosen beyond your time span.

Hard

Those who are tough on themselves can find a time period that is so stressful that they seek comfort by indulging in more of what they have stopped or reduced. You go on a dry January, drink something and feel so stressed by self-judgment that you have to escape to another drink and so on.

A compassionate person can acknowledge their own disappointment, accept that they are not unique in having stumbled on the way, and return on the way.

But how would you develop self-pity? One is to take a friendly attitude towards yourself, as I mentioned above, without waiting for perfection. Another is to discover the malicious soliloquy in which we get involved and say things to ourselves that we would not accept from anyone else.

This can mean focusing on what you really need to do. If you accidentally drop a glass and it breaks, you need to sweep the glass up. This is far more important than calling yourself under the sun and engaging in an orgy of self-punishment.

Get good at recognizing self-assault – it’s usually exaggerated to the point of absurdity. Once you notice this, you can stop it when it happens and even see it as a rather ridiculous voice.

Remember that with a confident approach, you don’t have to do big things to feel like yourself. If you want to accomplish great things, that’s fine as long as you wish. But if you don’t really want it, if you only do it because you don’t like who you are, you can expect to fail.

To return to these January resolutions, accept that this is the experience of many people around the world if they are not going as well as you wanted them to. Accept that there are millions of good people you would probably like to know if you knew them.

Then apply that understanding and self-compassion to yourself, get back on your path, move and see how much better you get.

Padraig O’Morain (@PadraigOMorain) is accredited by the Irish Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy. His latest book is Daily Calm. His daily reminder of mindfulness is free via email (pomorain@yahoo.com).

