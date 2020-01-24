advertisement

If you are looking for a new streaming media player and you are lucky that you are eligible for this deal, then you are completely crazy if you do not take advantage. That’s right, Amazon now has a special sale for which only a few people are eligible. Who is eligible and who is not? We have no idea, but if you visit the Fire TV Stick 4K page on the Amazon site and see the note below up to that $ 50 price tag, you can buy a brand new Fire TV Stick 4K for only $ 24.99!

That corresponds to Amazon’s price of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week, and it is the cheapest that a Fire TV Stick media player has ever been. You can read more on the terms and conditions page of Amazon, but it comes down to that there really is no explanation as to who can get this deal and who can’t. Simply place a Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player in your shopping cart, use the discount code 4KFIRETV at checkout and see if it drops the price from $ 50 to $ 24.99!

Here are the most important details of the product page:

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

And here are the terms and conditions:

This is a temporary offer. Only eligible customers. Amazon reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last. Offer applies only to Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping costs and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is not transferable, may not be resold and may not be combined with other offers. To redeem this offer, enter the promotion code during checkout. Promotion code valid until 11:59 PM (PT) December 31, 2020. If one of the products related to this promotion is returned, your refund will be equal to the amount you paid for the product, depending on the applicable refund policy.

