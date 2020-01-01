advertisement

Whether you are looking for a new TV for your basement, a guest room or even your living room, Amazon today has a number of deals that you definitely want to watch. Fire TV Edition and Roku televisions are great because they have the best smart TV software built in. This way you don’t all have to have a separate dongle or streaming media player to stream all your favorite programs and movies. There are now a lot of different models for sale and you can view them all here on Amazon, but there are a few that are worth highlighting. This 32-inch Toshiba model is somehow just $ 129.99 right now, but it’s the 50-inch and 55-inch TVs you want to focus on – like this top-selling TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV for just $ 299.99. That’s a $ 300 discount!

Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV edition

Built-in Fire TV Experience – Fire TV Edition brings live-over-the-air TV and your favorite streaming content together on the home screen. Connect each HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live-over-the-air TV or to stream Disney +, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more movies and shows.

Voice Remote with Alexa – Everything you expect from a remote control – plus launch apps, search TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons you have direct access to your favorite apps.

Get smarter – this TV is smart and easy in all ways. Connect it, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. What’s more, your TV is getting smarter with new Alexa skills and functions through automatic software updates over the air, so you always have the latest.

Endless entertainment – View more than 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD, from Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO and more. Moreover, you get access to tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Bring it all together in one place – With Fire TV Edition, it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently viewed – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. You can also connect your cable / satellite box or game console via one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs.

Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV edition

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers lifelike 4K Ultra HD image quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors.

With the built-in Fire TV experience you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Disney +, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a uniform home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa – plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch between inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 38.2 “x 22.5” x 3.2 “, TV with stand: 38.2” x 24.3 “x 8.9”. Multiple input / output options for devices: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna / cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV edition

Built-in Fire TV Experience – Fire TV Edition brings live-over-the-air TV and your favorite streaming content together on the home screen. Connect each HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live-over-the-air TV or to stream movies and shows from Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

Dolby Vision HDR – Improved 4K HDR image with a larger contrast range and superior brightness.

Lifelike image quality – Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD image quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. View movies and TV shows to life in ultra high definition.

Voice Remote with Alexa – Everything you expect from a remote control – plus launch apps, search TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons you have direct access to your favorite apps.

Get smarter – this TV is smart and easy in all ways. Connect it, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. What's more, your TV is getting smarter with new Alexa skills and functions through automatic software updates over the air, so you always have the latest.

TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 49 X 28. 4 X 3.1 inch, TV with stand: 49 X 30. 6 X 8 inch

Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes, accessible via the simple and intuitive Roku TV

Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and details of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image

Directly lit LED produces great image quality. VESA mounting specifications-VESA hole pattern-200 mm (V) x 200 mm (H). Screw size M6 x 12

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.0 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone jack, optical audio output, Ethernet

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

