By Laurie Goering

PARIS, Jan 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Fires around the world are increasing in number, size, strength and destruction, fueled in part by global warming, as more and more people and their homes reach the danger path, they warned researchers on Thursday.

But cutting losses and fire risks is proving a gargantuan task, not just because communities – whether in Australia or California – like to live near forests and so far have been slightly hampered by the growing threat, fire experts said.

This is posing a multitude of challenges, from insurers suffering increasingly lively losses, to firefighting managers having to decide where to put limited resources.

Nowhere has the problem been more obvious than in Australia, where wildfires – far out of control in the hottest and driest year on record – have burned in every state in two months.

The fires have now consumed 17 million hectares (42 million hectares), some 2,800 homes and 28 lives, said Alexander Robson, Australia’s representative to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, where fire experts met to exchange ideas.

With 85 fires still burning, 30 of them still not contained, damage is expected to increase, Robson said, calling the fires “unprecedented”.

The Australian crisis, however, is only the latest of the fires from California to Portugal and Canada, all of which are looking to rebuild their fire management policies in an effort to meet the challenge.

“If this is the ‘new normal’, then taking well-established ways of managing fire risk will not make any difference,” warned John Handmer, scientific adviser for risk at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.

But the changes are “almost entirely what is being discussed in Australia at the moment,” said Handmer, who lives in the capital Canberra, which has grown tired of the fire smoke this month.

BEAUTIFUL, but bravely

Australia and other fire-stricken nations need “a new approach,” he said, such as revising evacuation practices and tightening building codes and urban planning rules.

Creating fire risk maps can make homeowners more aware of the threats or limit expansion in forested areas by enabling insurance costs to better reflect the real risks.

But the crucial problem, the researchers said, is population growth in places like Australia and the United States, coupled with a desire to live in pleasant environments, putting many more people on the path to wildfires.

Between 1990 and 2010, the number of housing units near or within wooded areas increased by 60% in the United States, according to research by Volker Radeloff, a professor of forest ecology and wildlife at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

That means when fires start, many more homes can burn. But while losses from the fire could obstruct the new building in an area for a year or two, the effect does not last long, the researchers said.

“People know that they live in a dangerous place. It’s not nonsense, “Radeloff said. The truth is,” they are beautiful places to live. I would love to live in these houses. “

A culture that promotes rapid rebuilding after fires, both because communities rely on property taxes and because homeowners want it, can also be problematic.

“The political answer to a big event is always, ‘We’re going to rebuild. “It’s almost a knee-jerk response,” said Richard Thornton, chief executive of the Bushfire Cooperative Research Center and Natural Hazards in Australia.

But in the longer term, it may be more reasonable not to rebuild in the same way or in the same places, said Thornton, whose home rests in a wooded area.

INSURANCE LOSSES

Increasing the cost of fire insurance in disaster-stricken areas could soon influence reconstruction decisions, or at least cause more use of fire-resistant materials, said Robert Muir-Wood, chief research officer for Solutions of Risk Management.

After loss-making insurers completed policies in several fire-burned areas in 2018, California last year ordered insurers to maintain existing policies in fire-stricken and neighboring areas for at least a year after a fire.

The insurance industry has seen its California fire losses average $ 3.7 billion a year from 2011 to 2018, a dramatic jump from the annual average of $ 600 million in the previous 19 years, said Muir-Wood, the company’s models whose catastrophic danger.

This suggests that policy prices will eventually rise, or insurers will need some sort of new model to survive.

“If the level of risk rises above a certain threshold, insurance will not really work,” he said. “Insurers will not write business that is useless.”

One problem facing countries like Australia will be to fund new measures to curb fires while simultaneously paying for the damage already done – especially when prevention can provide limited political dividends, Thornton said.

In other countries, such as Portugal, where fire risks have increased as farmers abandon fields to move to cities, winning the battle may require unusual shifts such as thousands upon thousands of grazing sheep grazing in flammable substrates.

That would be a difficult task, acknowledged Tiago Oliveira, director of the Portuguese Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management.

One positive development, as fire managers learn from the deterioration of flames, is that fire deaths do not increase as fast as financial losses, the researchers said.

Better warning messages, developed after Black Saturday fires claimed 173 lives in Australia in 2009, were one reason the death toll was much lower in this year’s much longer and more widespread fires, said Thornton.

“This is a significant achievement,” he added. (Reporting by Laurie Goering //news.trust.org/climate)

