advertisement

Two people died in a “practically unstoppable” bush fire that scorched more than 170,000 hectares of kangaroo island.

SA Police Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams confirmed the deaths during a Saturday morning media conference.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that two people died in the fire,” said Ms. Williams.

advertisement

The police are working to identify the closest relatives who will be on the track as investigators.

“I don’t want to guess, but I would say it has to do with a vehicle that was discovered near Parndana.”

Prime Minister Steven Marshall described death as a tragedy.

“Our hearts go to the family of those affected,” he said.

Mr. Marshall said the fire destroyed the majority of Flinders Chase National Park in the southwest of Kangaroo Island.

“The fires (on Friday) were significantly worse than in 2007 in Flinders Chase because the entire building infrastructure in this national park was destroyed,” he said.

media_cameraThe bushfire on Kangaroo Island burned 171,000 hectares from 12.30 p.m. Picture: CFS.

Mr. Marshall said that approximately 250 people were stationed at a Kingscote recreation center where plans were being developed to help them leave the island.

He said there would be significant losses of livestock and wildlife on the island, where around 500 firefighters from the CFS, MFS and the Department of the Environment fought the flames with the help of farm-fighting units.

“Although people there are very capable of dealing with fires, they are currently very tired after fighting fires on Kangaroo Island for two weeks,” said Marshall.

“It is clear that since December 20, South Australia has had an extremely difficult time and that there has been great damage across our state.”

Mark Jones, chief of the land fire department, said the flames had “faded away great” since Friday, but were still out of control.

“We are very grateful to the people on the island who followed our warnings (on Friday) and the previous day and cleared themselves out of the way,” said Jones.

“The weather (on Saturday) should give our crews the opportunity to get to the top, although we expect the fires to burn for a few days.”

media_cameraThe Southern Ocean Lodge was completely destroyed. Picture: 7 News

Early Saturday morning, the CFS downgraded the emergency warning on the western side of the island to Watch and Act – but urged the locals to remain vigilant as the fire was still beyond their control.

Areas such as Flinders Chase, Vivonne Bay, Hansen Bay, Kelly Hill, Western River and Stokes Bay towards Parndana in the central area, Stokes Bay in the north and Seal Bay in the south continue to be affected.

On the east side of the island, a Bushfire Advice Message continues to apply to areas such as Kingscote, Penneshaw, Emu Bay and American River.

About 170 firefighters and personnel will fly to the island on Saturday to join the 350-strong crew on site.

For the latest news on the night, visit the CFS website here

Earlier on Friday, the crews fought unsuccessfully to rescue the luxurious Southern Ocean Lodge, which housed six executives in an emergency bunker after the resort’s evacuation.

The resort’s owner, Baillie Lodges, reported that the luxury accommodations had suffered significant damage from the brush fire and would be closed for the foreseeable future.

The founders of Baillie Lodges and co-founders of Southern Ocean Lodge, James and Hayley Baillie, said that initial plans for the reconstruction have already been made.

“We are absolutely shocked and saddened by today’s events,” said Mr. and Mrs. Baillie.

“A brush fire event like this is really our worst nightmare.”

The Flinders Chase visitor center has also been reportedly destroyed.

media_cameraThe road across Kangaroo Island will be closed on Saturday from 3 a.m.

The residents of Kangaroo Island were asked to limit their non-essential water consumption after the bush fires hit the Middle River water treatment plant.

The damage to the facility has directly affected Kingscote, Parndana and the surrounding areas.

SA Water crews will visit the factory as soon as it is safe and begin assessing the damage.

While the Penneshaw desalination plant and supply network are operating normally, residents in these areas are asked to limit their water consumption if a Kingscote supplement is required.

An unexpectedly strong change brought gusts of wind at 55 km / h on Friday around 8 p.m. and pushed the fire east.

Around 2.5 mm of rain fell on Saturday around 4 a.m. and brought much-needed relief. For the rest of the day, 2-5mm rain showers are expected.

The Kingscote and Penneshaw townships are considered security zones, and a 24-hour help center has been set up at the Kingscote Football Club.

Extensive road closures allow the crews to move across the fire ground and ensure public safety. People are asked to avoid these areas as a significant threat remains across the background of the fire.

Information about road closures can be found at www.traffic.sa.gov.au.

media_cameraAerial Photo of the fire in Ravine on Kangaroo Island. Image CFS

In the meantime, the ferry operator SeaLink has asked the public to postpone all non-essential trips.

Two ships will continue to operate – with a total of 12 round trips on Saturday, giving priority to emergency vehicles and personnel.

All passenger tickets for Kangaroo Island on Saturday are sold out.

Jeff Ellison, general manager of SeaLink, told ABC Radio Adelaide that there was “no problem with the passenger compartment”, but those with vehicles would have to wait until Sunday morning to leave the island.

The company said that up to 300 people and 80 vehicles at the Kingscote Help Center need an immediate crossing to the mainland.

media_cameraFlights of the fire in Ravine on Kangaroo Island. Image CFS

The Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary between the Flinders Chase and Kelly Hill National Parks, which also houses huts, was also hit by the bushfire on Friday.

The owner said many buildings were lost, but it was too early to know the exact details.

All guests and most of the staff were evacuated early Friday, while the sanctuary was closed to all visitors.

The sanctuary and the huts are closed until further notice.

On Friday, as conditions deteriorated further, the fire hazard area was extended to the entire island.

The city of Parndana was evacuated and the police declared the major cities of Kingscote and Penneshaw to be the only safe places on the island.

SA Power Networks advised the western part of the island to be out of action for a long time, as the repair teams can only enter the fire pit if it is safe.

media_cameraAerial Photo of Ravine Feuer on Kangaroo Island. Picture: CFS

Land Fire Department chief Mark Jones said he would be “amazed” if no houses were lost in the fire.

There was an emergency warning message about the fire in the canyon, which forced the evacuation of holiday parks and visitor centers.

The canyon fire is predicted to burn for several days.

A second fire, which burned in Duncan in the middle of the island, broke the containment after 50 km / h of wind had hit the source of the fire.

The fire threatened the Parndana community and country estates. Resources were moved from the Ravine fire to contain the fire.

media_cameraThe bushfire of the gorge burns in Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island. Picture: CFS

“The forecasts for the Bushfire Index far exceeded those forecast for today,” said Jones.

“These circumstances have led to the Duncan fire breaking through the protection and heading east. Fortunately, air raids and the hard work of our firefighters on the ground have contained the fire.

“We will get as many resources as we can there, considering that there are several other fires burning.

“It is gratifying that the resources on the ground are having a good effect, but the conditions, the severity and the size of the fire mean that the fire is practically unstoppable at the present time.”

The smoke from the Kangaroo Island fires and the windy and dusty conditions in the far north of the state are likely to result in a partial decrease in air quality on Saturday before South Australia, warns SA Health.

The bushfire burns in Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island. Picture: 7NEWS Adelaide

Labor leader Anthony Albanese expressed condolences to the families of two people who died on Kangaroo Island before visiting areas damaged by the Cudlee Creek bushfire on Adelaide Hill.

We have seen too many deaths (bushfires), one is too many, ”he said

“It is terrible for the family and friends of these two people, but also for this community.”

The opposition leader flew to Adelaide for a day as part of a national trip to regions affected by bush fires.

“We need to make sure that every query is answered with a” yes “. This is not the time to count a few cents. This is the time to ensure that people get the support they need,” said he.

He reiterated his call for a national response to the bush fire crisis, with the possibility of seeking help from an overseas fire service fleet.

Mr. Albanese refused to be involved in Scott Morrison’s visit to Cobargo, New South Wales, but said “the footage speaks for itself”.

“My concern is not Scott Morrison, but the people whose lives are in danger today and the communities who are suffering,” he said.

MORE NEWS

VIC shoots at the latest: 28 missing, worse before us

NSW fires last: Where the fires are likely to flare up

Good Samaritans: Boats rescue strangers caught in flames

According to Jones, 412 CFS employees were on site to fight 25 fires across the state.

Meanwhile, CFS units have started a hay fire south of Mount Torrens after strong winds caused the Cudlee Creek fire to flare up.

The fire on Onkaparinga Valley Road shows large amounts of smoke over the area.

The volunteers from media_cameraCFS are working against the fire on a property on Mount Torrens in the Adelaide Hills. Picture: AAP / Kelly Barnes

Originally published as Two dead, National Park destroyed in AI disaster

advertisement