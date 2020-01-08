advertisement

Farmers told Scott Morrison horror stories of black skies and flames on their homes when the Prime Minister visited Kangaroo Island, which was destroyed by the bushfire, on Wednesday.

53-year-old Simon Kelly watched from his kitchen window as the shed that his grandfather built after World War II caught fire just 30 meters away and burned down last week.

Sprinkler on the house he has lived in his entire life was the only reason why he survived the fire attack.

Mr. Kelly spoke to the Prime Minister and welcomed the $ 15,000 in grants that the federal and state governments will provide to farmers affected by fire.

“Every little thing helps,” he said, but added that other members of the community needed help with the reconstruction.

“I have a good buddy who has lost his house – they are not farmers, that’s all for them,” he said.

Mr. Morrison received a warm welcome from the AI ​​locals who met him on Wednesday morning.

media_cameraPrime Minister Scott Morrison meets locals on Kangaroo Island after the devastating bush fire. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

The Prime Minister learned on his flight to South Africa that Iran had attacked the US armed forces in Iraq.

Simon’s mother, Janice Kelly, 79, asked Morrison to send financial advisors to help rebuild communities affected by the bushfire.

Tour operators also asked him to send a message to the world to urge international tourists to keep coming to AI and other bushfire-hit destinations this summer.

Local operator Chris Schumann showed the Prime Minister a Manila folder with all the cancellations he had already received – a few months later in April and May.

“There is no reason for people to cancel then,” he said.

“I say don’t let us down – we need your business.

“And ScoMo just said to me … somewhere I’m going to have a press conference and say, ‘Hey, if you ask a small business that offers accommodation or a tour operator for a $ 500 refund, give them a break You and soak it up. “

In pictures: Harrowing scenes of AI bush fires

The Flinders Chase National Park was completely destroyed by the bush fire.

The road that led to Flinders Chase National Park was once a lush, iconic view. Now only shades of gray remain.

Game rescuer Simon Adamczyk with a rescued koala in a burning forest near Cape Borda.

Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

$ 11 million package for farmers and businesses

Farmers and small businesses devastated by the Kangaroo Island and Cudlee Creek bushfires can apply for up to $ 15,000 in grants through a $ 11 million financing package to help rebuild.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced approvals with Prime Minister Steven Marshall when he flies to the SA on Wednesday.

Both Morrison and opposition leader Anthony Albanese came to SA after the AI ​​fire that killed two people, destroyed 56 houses, and burned more than 155,000 hectares – about a third of the island.

Small businesses directly affected by AI and Adelaide Hills fires can apply for grants of up to $ 10,000 to recover, while primary producers who have suffered from the fire can receive up to $ 15,000.

media_cameraA winding road through Flinders Chase National Park, taken before the fire. Image: Instagram / @ ajcx89media_cameraThe same street after the fire. Picture: AAP / David Mariuz

“South Australia, particularly the communities of Kangaroo Island and Adelaide Hills, has suffered devastating losses and the Bushfire threat is not over,” said Morrison.

“But we will be there to support the communities on their way to recovery and recovery at every turn.”

Mr. Marshall said SA wanted the fire-affected communities to “get back on their feet and bloom as quickly as possible”. “We are acting quickly, focusing initially on the engine room of these communities – primary manufacturing and small businesses – and this investment will help drive the recovery from Kangaroo Island and Cudlee Creek,” he said.

“Despite the tragic circumstances, the people I meet on site are determined to recover and rebuild and we are working with the federal government and local authorities to provide the necessary support.”

Minister for Natural Disasters and Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said the money would help farmers and small businesses clean up, repair damage, and replace supplies. The $ 11 million is jointly funded by SA and Canberra.

A force of 121 ADF employees was deployed to AI to provide immediate help and cleanup, including the delivery of a water treatment plant to restore clean water.

Mr. Albanese, who has visited SA three times in the past few weeks, visited koala rescue workers after nearly half of AI’s koala population was lost to fire in the canyon.

The advertiser expects every senior Labor MP to fly to Adelaide for a cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss efforts to regain forest fires.

It is the first senior gathering in the city in more than a year after Labor MPs raised concerns last year that SA could become a one-seat, over-flying country.

The two guides visit a day after Governor General David Hurley and his wife Linda have toured the island on a national tour of the regions affected by the fire.

media_cameraGovernor General David Hurley and his wife Linda meet Stephanie Wurst from Kangaroo Island, who lost her home in a fire. Image: Dean Martin

He used his visit to urge residents to seek help in the darkest days. “It’s the big message across the country for people – raise your hand when you need help,” said Hurley.

He said it would take years for the rural communities to recover, and in the meantime repeated the demand that South Australians support the islanders by vacationing in the region and helping to support their economies.

“Get out there and put money straight into the church,” he said.

Stokes Bay farmer Stephanie Wurst, whose family lost her house, shed and most of her cattle, was part of the Governor-General’s small delegation meeting on Tuesday.

“I’m fine, but I can see that there are many in our community who don’t,” she said.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has supported a national bush fire investigation.

He said the prime minister would discuss an investigation with the prime ministers “because there are clear lessons to be learned and a proper investigation will be required to collect this information.”

The Treasurer also said in a British television interview, “We see climate change as real” after liberal backer Craig Kelly was accused of being a “climate denier.”

“The evidence is clear, science is clear, climate change is real,” he said.

“Humans contribute to climate change. Emissions contribute to climate change. We’re seeing hotter and drier summers in Australia. “

The fire on Kangaroo Island in South Australia has been downgraded, but there are still parts that cannot be controlled as authorities confirm that 56 homes have been destroyed.

Bracing for the return of the fire hazard

The authorities have warned that Kangaroo Island is not yet out of danger as parts of the state are expected to rise above 40 ° C on Thursday.

CFS chief Mark Jones said burn-back was underway to protect communities from the dangerous fire conditions.

“We are also increasing capacity on the island in the event of an outbreak … and are considering adding additional fire fighting resources,” he said.

“I visited the island and saw that there are still a lot of fires burning there.

“The island is resilient and is starting to rebuild, but the emergency part of this incident is not over yet.” He urged residents and visitors to Kangaroo Island to find out about the fire conditions on Thursday, which CFS said will be “a challenging day.” ,

Tom Boeck, senior forecaster at the weather bureau, said temperatures would peak tomorrow, with mercury falling to 40 ° C in Adelaide and 30 ° C inland on Kangaroo Island. The wind is expected to reach speeds of up to 30 km / h before a cool change begins in the late afternoon to evening.

“Thursday is the windiest day because the change comes from the west,” said Boeck.

Temperatures will drop on Friday when rainfall of up to 6 mm is forecast in Adelaide and up to 10 mm in Parndana on Kangaroo Island.

The cold front meets Kangaroo Island in the late afternoon on Thursday, but does not reach Adelaide until evening.

Mr. Boeck said a rain band will pull over SA on Friday, where temperatures will drop to 23 ° C in Adelaide and to 21 ° C in Kingscote and Parndana.

Between 1 and 5 mm of rain are expected for Adelaide on Friday and up to 10 mm for AI.

Mayor Michael Pengilly said the peasants were still destroying crops and “tens of thousands” of victims were expected on the island as the flames continued.

“There will be no end until we get heavy rain,” he said. “We just have to hope that we’ve done enough to keep it calm (tomorrow).”

Originally released as AI locals, they tell Morrison what to do next

