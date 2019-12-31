advertisement

The fire-ravaged city in New South Wales was like a war zone of destruction: resident

Cambargo’s David Allen said the city was “like a war zone” when devastating bush fires struck buildings and houses, killing two locals.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian confirmed that two men, presumably a father and son, had died in the city.

“It’s pretty awful, we lost a lot of buildings on the main street, we lost a lot of houses, and we lost lives,” Allen told Sky News.

“It’s like hell came here … the fires just roared, there’s not much that people could do,” he said.

Shane Fitzsimmons, the country’s fire department commissioner, described the conditions as “one of the worst, if not the worst, fire seasons we’ve seen here in New South Wales.”

He said more than 100 fires are burning across New South Wales, 60 of which are unrestrained and eight are in emergency situations.

Picture: Getty

