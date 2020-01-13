advertisement

The Houston Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for one year for a fraud scandal involving stealing pitch marks from opposing offenses during their 2017 World Series win over the series.

The fires were announced by Astros owner Jim Crane about an hour after the MLB announced suspensions and sanctions against the team, which also includes a $ 5 million fine and loss of first and second round picks in 2020 and 2021 .

Crane announced his decision to ignite one of the game manager’s most valued combinations while delivering speeches at a press conference inside the Astros’ Minute Park in Houston, where he addressed the sign-stealing scandal.

“We need to move forward with a clean slate and the Astros will become a stronger organization because of this today,” Crane said. “You can be sure that we will always do the right things and will not do so again in my hour.”

According to the MLB, the sign-stealing scheme evolved during the 2017 season. At first, it involved employees in the Astros video review room, using a live feed from the camera in the mall, in an attempt to decipher and broadcast the sign-off sequences. fields of opponents.

At one point, then-Astros coach Alex Cora decided to install a monitor that displayed camera shoots in the center near the Houston rifle so that players could watch, detect signs and hit a trash can with a stick to signal their intent what kind of pitch was coming, MLB said.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Cora, who now manages the Boston Red Sox, “conditionally implied” the behavior of the Astros players. He said the MLB would ban any disciplinary action against him until the completion of a separate investigation of allegations that the Red Sox engaged in steal of marks in 2018 when they won the World Series in Cora’s first year as their manager. .

“The behavior described here has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB clubs and members of the media to ask questions about the integrity of the games the Astros participated in,” Manfred said in his written decision dispersing the suspensions. and sanctions.

“And while it is impossible to determine whether the behavior actually affected the results on the ground, the perception of some that it has caused significant harm to the game,” he added.

If Hinch or Luhnow get involved in any material violations of the future of MLB rules, they will be banned from baseball forever, Manfred said.

PLAYERS off the hook

No discipline was appreciated for any player, though Manfred said that most of the position players in the 2017 squad either received sign information from the noise scheme or participated in it by helping to decode the signs or telegraph them.

Manfred said disciplining players for this type of behavior is difficult as he cannot determine with any degree of certainty any player who should be held accountable. He also felt it was impractical given the large number of players involved, and because many are now with different teams.

“Many of the players who were interviewed admitted that they knew the scheme was wrong because it crossed the line from what the player believed was fair competition and / or violated MLB rules,” Manfred said.

“The players stated that if manager A.J. Hinch told them to stop engaging in behavior, they would have immediately stopped, “he added.

Under Luhnow’s tenure, the Astros transitioned from a team that lost more than 100 games each season from 2011-2103 to one of the game’s power clubs with more than 100 wins each year from 2017-2019, including a Series title World in 2017 and another trip to the 2019 World Series in which they lost to the Washington Nationals in punctuality.

In five years as the Astros’ manager, Hinch compiled a record of 481-329, a mere shy winning percentage of .600. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)

