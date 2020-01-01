advertisement

A fire in a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early morning of the new year, the authorities said.

They did not comment on local media reports that fireworks were triggered by fireworks.

The Krefeld Zoo near the Dutch border said that the entire monkey house had burned down and all the animals inside had died.

The dpa news agency, citing officials, said the dead animals included chimpanzees, orangutans and two gorillas, as well as fruit bats and birds.

However, the zoo said on Facebook that the nearby gorilla garden escaped the flames and that Gorilla Kidogo and his family are alive.

“An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight,” said the zoo. “Our monkey house burned to the ground.”

Both the zoo and city officials said they don’t know what caused the fire and the police are investigating.

They would not confirm the local media reports that New Year’s Eve fireworks could have set the fire going.

The zoo was closed on Wednesday.

