BERWICK, Pa. – A house on Fairview Avenue in Berwick was pulled out of the flames early Monday morning.

Fire crews came quickly to find flames that shot through the upper part of the house.

“I recently moved out of the house next door, but my ex-husband called me and said:” Flames are shooting out of the neighbor’s house. “My 2-year-old’s bedroom is actually right next to the house. He sent me pictures. It was unreal. When I arrived here, he said he broke glass, he saw flames shooting out of the house,” said Jennifer Myers of Berwick. .

First there was fear that the couple who lived here were still inside.

A cousin lives just a few houses away.

“I was afraid they were inside. I was terrified, so I went as fast as I could. Everything I could see, the flames and everything that came out, and I looked for them in the crowd hoping they were out of the house. But the more I didn’t see them, the more scared I became, you know? So then someone told me they had left early, so then the relief went but the loss of their house, how do you do that? “Ray Larish said.

The Red Cross helps the homeowners.

Firefighters said the flames were intense and a metal roof made the heat inside unbearable.

“It’s scary, it’s so scary. My first thought was that I hope everyone is OK,” said Berwick’s Season Keck.

State police are investigating the fire.

41.054529

-76.233268

