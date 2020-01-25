advertisement

Photos released by the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service show the devastation inside a building containing 50 tonnes of bale paper that went up in smoke at the Biffa waste recycling plant in Coalville.

The Monday night fire at the Snibston Drive site saw 11 teams from across the county tackle the flames at its peak.

This photo from the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service shows the extent of damage to the interior of the building where the old bale paper was stored.

(Image: LFRS)

An electrical failure would have started the fire which saw flames shoot 50 feet in the air.

Shortly after 6.30 p.m., a bailer on site caught fire and set the waste paper on fire.

Flames shot up and there was a loud crack and noise as the fire sent sparks into the sky over Coalville.

Ground-level shot shows fireman damping huge pile of bale paper

(Image: LFRS)

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service published these photos, one showing how the ferocity of the fire burned a hole in the roof, on its Facebook page.

Images of drones show the scene seen from above, the firefighters continuing to calm down.

