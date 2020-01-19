advertisement

SHENANDOAH, Pa. – The smoldering warehouse along Lloyd Street is still decorated with icicles after a fire that tore through the building on Friday.

Frank Zangari, president of Schuylkill County Fire Chiefs, said the first aid worker’s equipment was covered with ice during the fire.

“So you are completely covered with ice, your mustache has ice in it, your eyebrows,” Zangari explained. “Visibility becomes a problem.”

Zangari said fighting the Lloyd Street fire was already a tough task with some of the worst smoking conditions he has ever experienced, but the weather caused many more setbacks.

Black and white made it almost impossible to control their command post.

“We couldn’t even document on the whiteboards,” he said. “Who was where, who did what. Which tanker or equipment arrived, where our medic units were.”

Many first aid workers broke and fell on the ice and were grateful that no major injuries were reported.

“It’s icy conditions, you get the snake overspray,” said Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin. “There are many hats for many people. There are residents who kept cat litter so that the firefighters would not fall. Firefighters dry the floor to try and prevent the ground from slipping and falling.”

With a few months of winter on the horizon, first aid workers, including paramedic Daniel Kleeman, say that maintaining snow and ice on your property is not only for your convenience, but also for their safety.

“We have a lot of staircases around here to get to the front doors of homes and they can be slippery for us if we carry patients down the stairs if they are covered with snow or ice,” Kleeman said.

The Friday fire had an impressive rise of volunteer firefighters who rotated and worked in shifts. Zangari says that putting out fires in extremely cold conditions is even more difficult in areas where manpower is a problem.

“You are there for six hours with a command post; we don’t drag a snake, we execute the command,” he said. “And it’s six o’clock? You feel like you’re there. “

While acknowledging that the population of the Commonwealth is decreasing, Zangair says Schuylkill County is lucky with more than 900 volunteers. He says that at least 150 men and women have fought the Friday fire.

