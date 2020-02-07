advertisement

The first Scottish fintech to gain “unicorn” status – reaching a value of more than £ 1 billion – plans to expand its presence in Dundee with 50 new jobs.

Financial platform company FNZ, which serves several of the world’s largest financial services companies, opened an operations center in the old Alliance Trust building at West Marketgait earlier this year.

The company, which employs 500 people at its headquarters in Edinburgh, has more than 60 of the world’s largest financial institutions among its customers, with responsibility for £ 400 billion in assets under administration for around eight million customers.

FNZ, which was established in New Zealand in 2004, also announced yesterday its intention to add 150 more people to its Edinburgh team.

Adrian Durham, founder and CEO of the FNZ group, said: “Our commitment to Scotland is unwavering.

“The business has flourished here over the past decade and a half, thanks to the combination of talent, customers and infrastructure we have been able to access, and Scotland will be at the heart of the next phase of our global growth over the next 15 years or more.

“Our expansion to Dundee, which has undergone a major redevelopment and offers a solid pool of talent, demonstrates this commitment.

“We look forward to Scotland continuing to provide the platform for our ambitious growth strategy and enabling FNZ to help more people reach their financial goals.”

The company became the first Scottish fintech to achieve “unicorn” status in October 2018 when investment finance assessed the company at £ 1.7 billion, less than 15 years after its creation.

Durham added, “The question we asked when we launched FNZ was how technology could solve the problems faced by consumers of long-term savings products?”

“We knew then, and it is still true today, that technology is the key to unlocking many solutions to the problems generally encountered by customers.

“Our people in Scotland are at the forefront of developing and improving this technology to meet the needs of savers and investors around the world.”

