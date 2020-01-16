advertisement

Finnish comedian, Ismo. Photograph presented.

Calgary

If you type “Finnish comedian” into Google, there is only one name.

Dozens of hits for Ismo Leikola include everything from a recent feature in the Washington Post and the viral YouTube clip of his 2018 breakthrough show in Conan to a news article from the Finnish Embassy in Ottawa announcing his tour of Canada .

She suggests that the comedian – who rides a moniker with an Ismo name – carved a unique niche for himself in North America. He’s Ismo, the Finnish comedian.

On the phone with Postmedia from his adopted home in Los Angeles, Ismo is happy to be told about this Google experiment. (“That’s great!”). But he is also quick to clarify.

“There are not many comedians from Finland, but there are many comedians in Finland,” he says. “If you were to search in Finnish – if you were to compress Finnish comedian ‘in Finnish – there would be a lot more people. I’m the only kind to do it in English and here. There may be a few others who do it in English somewhere, but I think I’m the only one who moved to America and did it here. “

Ismo moved to Los Angeles in 2015 after a successful hometown career. He even had a Seinfeld-esque sitcom at home. But when he got the title “The Most Funniest Person in the World,” bestowed upon him by the Los Angeles comedy club Los Angeles after a competition in 2014, he decided it was time to swim in a larger pond. , comedy.

“I did comedy in Finland in Finnish and did it for years and still do it when I get back there,” says Ismo, who will do a two-night run at Yuk Cal’s Cal Yukari on January 17 and 18 as part of of his first tour in Western Canada. “I was playing doing English stuff before and did a lot of things in the UK But America just seemed so far away. It seemed impossible to go to America alone. But suddenly the opportunity opened when I did the competition in LA. here and then it was an opportunity. Then it was an intelligent one: If I don’t see how it goes, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life. I didn’t even think of it as a choice. It was obvious. It was like luck. “

But it also meant that he had to completely reboot his action. In Finland, he was an outspoken comedian dropping out of politics, talking about everyday life, starring for two seasons in an autobiographical sitcom called ISMO, and producing four stand-up DVDs. In America, he was a newcomer, and much of his work revolves around culturally enriching fish from water. In particular, Ismos likes to pity English words. Occasionally, he likes to backtrack on the words of the curse. In 2018, he spent all his time assigned to Conan talking about his confusion about the seemingly conflicting complexities of the word ‘ass’ (Dumb-ass is bad, but bad-ass is good … etc ) It has since been viewed more than 70 million times and set Ismo as an observational comedy capable of spreading absurdities in North American culture and language from the perspective of an outsider. It served him well but also required a new brake.

“I write a lot in every way,” he says. “And now when I’m here I write mostly in English and stuff about America and I’m here. Obviously, so many jokes don’t work in both languages. Sometimes we translate them. But at least half don’t translate at all because it’s so much based on language. I enjoy playing with language a lot. “

HS’s embrace of America is appropriate. Ismo’s submission for the promotion actually came from the US, not his country.

“YouTube didn’t exist when I was a kid and the Internet was starting,” he says. “There was no live promotion in Finland. So I didn’t really see any attitude other than Seinfeld. My first glimpse of standing up was watching Seinfeld. The last 30 seconds of the episode. “

As he got older, he watched Eddie Murphy’s VHS tapes. Later, he began to live a stable life in Finland. But he still traces his love for comedy.

“When I was making presentations at school, I was always trying to make them funny and I really loved performing and I really liked funny things, jokes and misunderstanding songs; funny things, really weird,” he says. “I’ve always been in that mood: drawing funny pictures or drawing comics or recording sketches.”

Now in his fifth year in the US, Ismo says his relationship with the country is changing. He still avoids political humor – which is apparently not an easy task in his adopted country these days – but his observations have begun to make assessments of some of America’s most delicate idiosyncrasies, such as email and polite but meaningless American phone and love.

“My wife read that there are stages to how to adapt to a new place,” he says. “The first is simply confusion and shock of culture, as in the first year. The second year is kind of like a honeymoon: you like everything about your new place and you like nothing about the old one. The third phase is the frustration phase, where you are simply angry about everything about the country you entered. Then the fourth stage is equilibrium, and you realize that no place is perfect and there are good and bad sides and you adapt. I think I’m now reaching the fourth stage. “

Ismo interprets Yuk Yuk in Calgary on January 17 and 18. The shows are 7 and 10 p.m. both nights. Visit yukyuks.com/calgary

